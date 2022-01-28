10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Ten warriors were martyred after psychological militants assaulted a security powers’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech locale, the tactical’s media issues wing said on Thursday.

As per an assertion gave by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the “fire strike” by psychological oppressors happened the evening of Jan 25-26.

“During extraordinary trade of fire, one psychological militant was killed and a few harmed. While shocking psychological militants’ fire attack, 10 fighters accepted affliction,” the assertion said.

It added that three psychological militants had been secured in the subsequent leeway activity, which it said was as yet underway to chase down the culprits of the episode.

“The not set in stone to wipe out fear based oppressors from our dirt regardless the expense,” the ISPR articulation said.

Recently, a Pakistan Army warrior was martyred after psychological militants assaulted a garrison in Bannu’s Janikhel.

On January 5, two warriors were martyred and as numerous psychological militants killed in two separate knowledge based activities (IBOs) directed by security powers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, four officers of the Pakistan Army accepted affliction in a trade of fire with psychological oppressors during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan ancestral region.