0.5m additional doses of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to reach Pakistan tomorrow

An additional 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Beijing’s state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group — or Sinopharm — would reach Pakistan tomorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, announced Wednesday.

Speaking to the media here in Islamabad, Dr Sultan said Pakistan has so far administered over 800,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

About 500,000 jabs of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine arrived in Pakistan earlier today, he mentioned, adding that another 500,000 would arrive tomorrow.

“Vaccination in Pakistan started with Sinopharm [vaccine],” he said.

